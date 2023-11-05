Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $3.70 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

STEM opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Stem has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.83.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stem by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Stem by 303.9% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 16.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

