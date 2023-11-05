Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.63% of Stifel Financial worth $166,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 531,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,155. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

