Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$18.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IPCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on International Petroleum
International Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.