Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$18.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

International Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

International Petroleum Company Profile

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.57. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.38.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

