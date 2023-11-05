Stifel Nicolaus Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $12.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,412 shares of company stock valued at $70,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 635,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 842,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 818,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

