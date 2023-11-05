StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Culp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

