StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

DLNG stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

