StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE FSI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
