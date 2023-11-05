StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE FSI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexible Solutions International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

