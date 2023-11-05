StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $34.98 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

