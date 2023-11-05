StockNews.com Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 32.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

