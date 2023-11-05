StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHL

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

GHL opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $62,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.