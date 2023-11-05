StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.82. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
