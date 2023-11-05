StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.82. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

