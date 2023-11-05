StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

