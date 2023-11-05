StockNews.com Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

