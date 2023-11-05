StockNews.com Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.