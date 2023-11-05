StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $750.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

