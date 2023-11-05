StockNews.com Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Vector Group stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 73.40%.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 797,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vector Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.