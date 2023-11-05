StockNews.com Lowers Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPER

Xperi Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Xperi has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.94 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 150.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 177.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 141,386 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after buying an additional 149,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.