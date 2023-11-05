Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$34.00 price target on Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC set a C$40.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.00.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$26.66 and a 12 month high of C$30.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

