Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $45,838.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.