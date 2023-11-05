Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Cut by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.94 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Get Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.