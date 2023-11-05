Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.35-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.37.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.22. 2,791,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85. Stryker has a 12-month low of $205.94 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

