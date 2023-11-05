Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 19th. This is a boost from Tamawood’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Tamawood Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.
About Tamawood
