Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 19th. This is a boost from Tamawood’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

