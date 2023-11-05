Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022,694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $106,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after buying an additional 197,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $43.73. 981,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,067. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

