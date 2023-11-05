Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE TECK opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Teck Resources by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teck Resources by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,645 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

