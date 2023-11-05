Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.10

Shares of Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares trading hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12%
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.