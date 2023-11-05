Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tesla worth $930,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,534,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,210,840. The firm has a market cap of $699.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

