Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,341 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after buying an additional 206,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. 4,485,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $154.49 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

