Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 939.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 15.3% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $2,842,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

