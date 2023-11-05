Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,613,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,773,932. The company has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

