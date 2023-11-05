Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 2,434 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $75,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.07. 6,587,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

