Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 837 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $77,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $12.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $567.81. 3,056,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,636. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

