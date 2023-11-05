Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Textainer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Price Performance

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.