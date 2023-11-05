The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $200,252.84 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,112,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after buying an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after buying an additional 314,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 562,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 276,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

