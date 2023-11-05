The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

