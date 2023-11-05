The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

BA stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.49 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

