The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $3.50. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 41,467 shares.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 308,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

