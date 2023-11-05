The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $3.50. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 41,467 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
