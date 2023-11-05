The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average is $306.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

