The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $295.61. 3,071,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,950. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

