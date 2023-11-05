The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $295.61. 3,071,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,950. The firm has a market cap of $295.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

