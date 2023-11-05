The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 548.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.07. 6,587,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,125. The firm has a market cap of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

