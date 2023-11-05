The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 548.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. 6,587,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,125. The company has a market cap of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

