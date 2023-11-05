The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

