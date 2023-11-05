The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,331,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

