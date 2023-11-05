The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

