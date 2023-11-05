Timothy P. Noyes Sells 1,092 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $11,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.