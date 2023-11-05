TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,179 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in TMT Acquisition were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMTCU. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TMTCU opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

