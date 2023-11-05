Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 261.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Toll Brothers worth $92,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

