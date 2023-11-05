TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.85. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 5,250 shares changing hands.
TOR Minerals International Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.
About TOR Minerals International
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
