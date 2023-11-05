Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$116.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$123.38.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of TIH opened at C$110.05 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$96.20 and a 12-month high of C$117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$112.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,150.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

