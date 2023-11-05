Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.49

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.49 and traded as high as $28.80. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 1,575 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

