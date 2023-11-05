Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.49

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.49 and traded as high as $28.80. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 1,575 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
